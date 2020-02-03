Left Menu
Development News Edition

NIA to quiz former J-K MLA for links with Hizbul Mujahideen commander

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 15:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 15:22 IST
NIA to quiz former J-K MLA for links with Hizbul Mujahideen commander

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will question former JK MLA Sheikh Abdul Rashid for his links with self-styled Hizbul Mujahideen commander Naveed 'Babu', arrested along with suspended Jammu and Kashmir Police DSP Davinder Singh, officials said here on Monday. Rashid, popularly known as 'Rashid Engineer' and leader of the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), contested as an Independent candidate in the 2014 Assembly constituency from Langate in North Kashmir.

He is at present in judicial custody at the Tihar Jail after he was arrested by the NIA on August 9 in connection with a case related to finding of terror activities in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The officials said the agency would soon approach court for seeking a production warrant for summoning Rashid and question him about his association with Naveed alias 'Babu', whose full name is Syed Naveed Mushtaq Ahmad.

He is at present under the custody of the NIA till February 6. Naveed was arrested along with suspended Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Davinder Singh on January 11. The police officer was allegedly ferrying Naveed along with two others out of the Kashmir Valley.

As reported by PTI last week, Naveed had claimed during interrogation that he had been in constant touch with the legislator for establishing a firm base for the terror group in North Kashmir and was looking for possible hideouts in that area, the officials alleged. This is definitely a serious offence and needs to be probed thoroughly, they said, while justifying the need for questioning Rashid.

Along with Singh and Naveed, Rafi Ahmed Rather and Irfan Shafi Mir, who claims to be an advocate, were also arrested on the day from the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway at Qazigund. On January 23, Naveed's brother, Syed Irfan Ahmed, was also arrested after he was brought from Punjab. He was in constant touch with his brother and had asked him to look for an accommodation in Chandigarh, where they could escape the harsh winter months of Kashmir.

Last year also, Singh had ferried Naveed to Jammu and facilitated his return to Shopian after "rest and recuperation". Rashid was first a mainstream politician who was arrested by the NIA last year in connection with a case related to the funding of terror activities in Kashmir.

His name had cropped up during the interrogation of businessman Zahoor Watali arrested by the NIA for allegedly supplying money to terror groups and separatists in the valley. The NIA had registered the case against separatist and secessionist leaders, including unknown members of the Hurriyat Conference, who have been acting in connivance with active militants of proscribed terrorist organisations Hizbul Mujahideen, Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and other outfits and gangs in 2016.

The case was registered for raising, receiving and collecting funds through various illegal means, including hawala, for funding separatist and terrorist activities in the erstwhile state and for causing disruption in the valley by pelting stones on the security forces, burning schools, damaging public property and waging war against India, the probe agency said in the FIR. Hafiz Saeed, chief of the banned Jamaat-ud- Dawa (JuD), the front of the Lashkar-e-Taiba terror outfit, has been named in the FIR as an accused.

The FIR also names organisations such as the two factions of the Hurriyat, one led by Syed Ali Shah Geelani and the other by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Hizbul Mujahideen and the Dukhtaran-e-Millat, an all-women outfit of separatists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

OBITUARY-Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong economy shrinks for first time in a decade

Hong Kong confirmed Monday it plunged into recession in 2019, suffering its first annual contraction in a decade as the city buckled under the twin pressures of the US-China trade war and months of furious pro-democracy protests. The data w...

Fitch predicts India's FY21 GDP growth at 5.6 pc

Fitch Ratings on Monday said India is expected to clock a GDP growth of 5.6 per cent in the next financial year, lower than the projection made by the governments Economic Survey, as Budget 2020 has not materially altered its view on the co...

China-returned medical student admitted to Odisha hospital for

In a second case of suspected coronavirus in Odisha, a woman pursuing medical studies in China, has been admitted in a government hospital in Cuttack. The woman was admitted at SCB Medical college and hospital, Cuttack, on Sunday with feve...

Maha: College teacher set ablaze by stalker, battles for life

A 25-year-old woman teaching at a college in Maharashtras Wardha district was set ablaze by a stalker on Monday morning, police said. The victim, Ankita Pisudde, a resident of Daroda village in Wardha, suffered 40 per cent burns and inhala...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020