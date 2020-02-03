Left Menu
Owaisi claims one child lost eye, girls beaten up during protests against CAA

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 19:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 19:24 IST
Owaisi claims one child lost eye, girls beaten up during protests against CAA

AIMIM leader and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday claimed in Lok Sabha that one child has lost his eye while girls were beaten up during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI) University here. During the Question Hour, Owaisi alleged that the government has been harassing students, terming it as "shameful".

"We are with the students of Jamia and the whole country is with the students of Jamia. One child has lost his eye. Daughters were beaten up. They don't have shame. Children are being fired upon," Owaisi said, amidst vociferous protests by the treasury benches. Earlier, replying to Owaisi's question, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said there were reports of violence in campuses of JMI and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) but no such incident was reported in the University of Allahabad (AU).

Pokhriyal said the central universities are statutory autonomous organisations and all administrative and academic decisions are taken by the university with the approval of its statutory bodies such as Executive Council, Academic Council and Court etc. and universities are also competent to deal with such incidents.

"There are reports of violence in the JMI and AMU. However, no such incident in the campus was reported by the AU. The JMI has made a request for constitution of a high-powered committee to inquire into the incident of violence in the campus," he said. The minister said as the subject matter pertained to law and order, this request has been referred to the department concerned for appropriate action.

"The AMU and AU have not made such a request to the Ministry of Human Resource Development. As per provisions of the act of the university, the executive council of the university shall have the power for management and administration of the revenue and property of the university," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

