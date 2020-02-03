Delhi court extends Sharjeel Imam's remand for 3 more days

The Delhi court on Monday extended the police remand of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam, who has been arrested in a sedition case, for three more days. According to sources, the crime branch asked for 3 days remand on the basis of a WhatsApp group associated with Sharjeel.

The group had several members, who were provoking each other and Sharjeel to give a speech on the Citizenship act. Earlier, Delhi court on Wednesday had sent Imam to five-day custody under Delhi Police Crime Branch.

Imam, who was booked for sedition for his provocative speeches, had stoked controversy with his "cut off Assam from India" remark.He has been slapped with charges of sedition and inciting enmity between communities under Sections 124A, 153A and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).Separately, a case has been registered against the JNU student by the Uttar Pradesh Police for his controversial speech delivered during the students' protest at Aligarh Muslim University on January 16 against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.