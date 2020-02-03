Man awarded 16-month jail in case of negligent, rash driving

A local court here on Monday awarded 16-month imprisonment to a man in a case of negligent and rash driving, in which four people were killed and five injured in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. The court held Basharat Hussain, a resident of Gool tehsil in Ramban district, guilty of causing death due to negligence and rash driving.

He has also been told to pay a fine of Rs 4,000, defaulting on which will attract an imprisonment of 15 days. On December 2, 2010, Police had received information through reliable sources that a Tata Sumo driven by the convict had met with an accident while coming from Mahore to Gool, resulting in the death of Abdul Latief, Shamim Begum, Abdul Hamid and Sajad Hussian.

