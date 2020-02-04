Celebrations at CST as Central Railways complete 95 years of EMU services in Mumbai
Celebrations were held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station here on Monday as the Central Railway completed 95 years of Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) services.
Celebrations were held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station here on Monday as the Central Railway completed 95 years of Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) services. A special train was also plied on Harbour Line on the occasion.
Speaking to ANI, Deputy GM Central Railway, Sushil Waware said, "It is a very happy day. The EMU services that started from Victoria Terminus (now Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) to Kurla on February 3, 1925, completed its 95 years." "We did a token celebration on that by running a special train on the Harbour Line. We also cut a cake on the occasion," he added. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Central Railways
- Mumbai
- Harbour Line
- Kurla