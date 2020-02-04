Open filthy drainage passes through K'taka-based govt school causing difficulties to students

Students of a government primary school which is built especially for the children of manual scavengers, have been facing tough times during classes as the filthy drainage passing through the school premises excrete human excreta and sludge. The drainage passes through GSPL Scavenger's Colony School in Shivamogga city, located behind the state road transport corporation's bus stand (KSRTC).

According to the locals here, students studying in this school often fall sick due to the waste flowing from the drainage. Penchelayya, the father of a child who studies in the same school said, "Human excreta floats in the drainage as it is connected to two toilets. The school stinks and students often fall sick due to the drainage."

The students studying here are unable to bear the foul smell emanating from the drainage which flows at the school's premises. He added that waste from private bus stands is dumped in this drainage which ultimately flows here creating an extremely unhygienic environment for the people living here and students studying in this school.

He further claimed that the government is not ready to listen to their grievances. (ANI)

