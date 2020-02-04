Low intensity earthquake hits Ladakh

A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.6 struck Union Territory of Ladakh on Tuesday, an official of the Meteorological department said. The tremor was felt at 11.25 am and lasted for a few seconds, the official added.

He said the epicenter of the earthquake was 16 kilometers below the surface of the earth at latitude 32.6 degrees north and longitude 78.9 East. There was no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.