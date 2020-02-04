RBI employees' body meets Mamata over 'discriminatory'

A two-member delegation of the Reserve Bank Employees' Association on Tuesday met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the "discriminatory" recruitment sanction for the state. The delegation said that of the total 926 posts of RBI assistants notified across the country, only 10 were for West Bengal.

"We met Mamata Banerjee and highlighted the partisan and discriminatory policy of RBI. She expressed displeasure over the issue and assured us that she would write to the RBI governor and the Union finance minister about it," Association secretary Santupada Majumder said. Majumder said that Banerjee also advised Trinamool Congress MPs to raise the issue in both Houses of the Parliament..

