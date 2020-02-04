Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI employees' body meets Mamata over 'discriminatory'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 16:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 15:51 IST
RBI employees' body meets Mamata over 'discriminatory'
Reserve Bank of India Image Credit: ANI

A two-member delegation of the Reserve Bank Employees' Association on Tuesday met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the "discriminatory" recruitment sanction for the state. The delegation said that of the total 926 posts of RBI assistants notified across the country, only 10 were for West Bengal.

"We met Mamata Banerjee and highlighted the partisan and discriminatory policy of RBI. She expressed displeasure over the issue and assured us that she would write to the RBI governor and the Union finance minister about it," Association secretary Santupada Majumder said. Majumder said that Banerjee also advised Trinamool Congress MPs to raise the issue in both Houses of the Parliament..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Rani strike helps India women's hockey team beat Great Britain 1-0

Skipper Rani Rampal struck the solitary goal as the Indian womens hockey team recorded a 1-0 win over Great Britain in its fourth match of the ongoing tour here on Tuesday. Rani scored the goal in the 47 minute to give Indian the lead and e...

Singapore announces first local coronavirus transmissions

Singapore, Feb 4 AFP Singapore on Tuesday announced the first local transmissions of the deadly coronavirus from China as a major aviation conference was scrapped due to the escalating health scare. The Ministry of Health said it had found ...

UPDATE 2-South African court issues arrest warrant for ex-president Zuma in graft trial

A South African court issued an arrest warrant for former president Jacob Zuma on Tuesday after he skipped court on grounds of needing medical treatment, but the judge stayed the warrant until his corruption trial resumes on May 6. Zumas la...

UPDATE 2-UN Libya envoy says military rivals ready to negotiate in Geneva

The U.N. envoy to Libya said on Tuesday there was a genuine will to start negotiating between rival military factions as they planned to meet for the first time for talks in Geneva aimed at securing a lasting ceasefire. However, Ghassan Sal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020