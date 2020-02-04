Fake Indian currency racket busted, 13 arrested

Two separate gangs, including three juveniles, were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly printing and circulating fake Indian currency notes, police said. The counterfeit notes with a face value of Rs 17.77 lakh were seized from them, the police said.

On information that some people were printing and circulating the fake currency, police teams laid traps and caught the gang members from different places, city police commissioner Anjani Kumar said. In one case, nine members of the gang, including three juveniles in conflict with law, were caught and the fake currency with a face value of Rs 9.27 lakh was seized from them.

The gang was believed to have printed and circulated the notes of Rs 200 and Rs 100 denomination from Sangareddy town, the police said adding the accused watched videos online about printing of fake notes, purchased scanner-cum-colour printing machines and indulged in the racket. In the other case, four members of a gang were held and fake notes with a face value of Rs 8.5 lakh (in denomination of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500) and printing materials were seized from them, the police said..

