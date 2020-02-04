No record of Savarkar's mercy petitions with Andaman administration: Cul Min

The Culture Ministry on Tuesday informed Parliament that there is no record of the mercy petitions by V D Savarkar to the British available with the Department of Art and Culture of Andaman and Nicobar.

Replying to a question on the display of the petitions to the British by the Hindu nationalist leader at the Cellular Jail Museum in the archipelago union territory, Union Culture Minister Prahlad Patel said no such record was available with the Andaman and Nicobar administration.

"As per the information received from Andaman & Nicobar (Directorate of Art and Culture), such mercy petitions are not displayed at Cellular Jail since no record is available with the Department of Art and Culture, Andaman & Nicobar Administration," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.