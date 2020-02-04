Modi govt taking cancer care on mission mode: MoS Health Choubey

Asserting that the Modi government is taking cancer care on a "mission mode", Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Tuesday said there was a need to establish tissue banks to make its treatment accessible to more people. He was speaking at a high-level international summit hosted here by a think-tank to mark the World Cancer Day.

The Modi government has taken up the "mission of curbing the dreaded disease from the roots on priority", the minister said. He said the Centre has introduced many schemes and policies for the cancer patients as it has been observed that "50 per cent of deaths happen due to lack of treatment".

"We also need to establish cancer tissue banks to make treatment accessible to more people," Choubey, the minister of state for health and family Welfare, was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the organisers. The event was hosted by the Integrated Health & Wellbeing (IHW) Council.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.