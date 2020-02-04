Maha: MP resident arrested, Rs 1.86 cr dacoity case solved

A case of robbery of Rs 1.86 crore was solved with the arrest of one person from Airoli in neighbouring Navi Mumbai in the early hours of Tuesday, Thane police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar said. On January 30, six armed men entered the bungalow of builder Jagdish Patil in Narpoli area of Bhiwandi and looted Rs 60 lakh cash and gold jewellery weighing 4.1 kilograms, cumulatively valued at Rs 1.86 crore, at gunpoint, police said.

A probe by the Crime Branch's Property Cell and Central Crime Unit zeroed in on Dharmesh Vaishnav (38), a resident of Dhar in Madhya Pradesh, Phansalkar said. He said five others, identified as Sanjay Punjabi, Rakesh Shaligram, Ravindra, Baba and Keshav, all residents of Madhya Pradesh, are on the run and efforts were on to nab them.

A major portion of the loot has been recovered, he added. The commissioner also announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 each to the two probe teams..

