Urvashi made a mistake, she was instigated, claims her mother in connection with Azad Maidan incident

The mother of Urvashi Chudawala, who has been booked for sedition for allegedly raising slogans in support of Sharjeel Imam, on Tuesday said that her daughter had make a mistake after being instigated by others. "She has made a mistake but someone instigated her. We are also worried about Urvashi, she is not at home. She is a bright student, and we want her to come home as soon as possible," Urvashi's mother, Rina Chudawala told ANI after getting her statement recorded at the Azad Maidan police station on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Mumbai police PRO DCP Pranaya Ashok told ANI that the investigating team is taking all possible steps to find out the truth about the incident and added that it has registered charges against 51 accused, including Urvashi, in connection with the matter. "On February 1, a Queer Azadi Mumbai (QAM) gathering was organised at Azad Maidan grounds. During the gathering, some objectionable slogans were raised in the gathering and based on that information the Azad Maidan police station has registered a complaint. The main accused was identified as Urvashi Chudawala, along with 50 others, who have been named," Ashok told ANI here.

He further said that the charges, which include sedition, "are serious and the investigation team of Azad Maidan police station will come to a final conclusion and the same will be presented in the report." Earlier today, sources in the Mumbai police had said that Urvashi was untraceable.

An FIR was registered against her and 50 others in connection with allegedly raising slogans in support of Jawarharlal Nehru student Sharjeel Imam at 'Mumbai Pride Solidarity Gathering 2020' at Azad Maidan on February 1. They were booked under Section 124A (Sedition), 153B, 505, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Imam, who has been arrested in a sedition case for alleged provocative speeches, is currently in the remand of Delhi Police. He has been booked under with charges of sedition and inciting enmity between communities under Sections 124A, 153A and 505 of the IPC following his remark in which he had spoken about "cutting off Assam from India". (ANI)

