Fresh tenders issued for 'Jambu' Zoo

The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir issued fresh tenders on Tuesday for the completion of the 'Jambu' Zoo, which is set to be the biggest in north India but has missed multiple deadlines. The foundation stone of the Rs 120-crore project, covering an area of 229.50 hectares, was laid by then Forest minister Choudhary Lal Singh on September, 2016.

It was scheduled to be completed in June 2019, but the project, which will come up in Manda Wildlife sanctuary in Nagrota and Khanpur on the outskirts of Jammu, has since missed multiple deadlines. "We have asked the concerned officers to start the work early on the main entry gate, cafeteria, water bodies, parks and roads so that the zoo could be thrown open for general public as soon as possible," Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Sanjeev Verma.

He said fresh tenders have been floated in this regard. Verma also said the officials concerned have been asked to consult experts dealing with wildlife.

The endeavour is to develop the zoo on the modern lines so that it will become one of the best wildlife parks in the country, he said. On the directions of Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu to complete the work at the zoo as early as possible, Verma visited the site on Tuesday to review the work there.

Divisional Forest Officer Wildlife Ajay Sharma said cafeteria and viewpoints at the site are ready and work on aviaries is near completion. The zoo will have an artificial waterfall and will house 27 species of animals, including the Royal Bengal Tiger, the Asiatic Lion, leopards, bears, crocodiles, ghadiyals and sambars, Sharma said.

Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary B V R Subrahmanyam had expressed dismay over slow progress of the work at the zoo during his visit to the site last week.

