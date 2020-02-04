Left Menu
Five tested negative for coronavirus at Manesar isolation facility

The five individuals who were isolated at the quarantine camp in Haryana's Manesar, due to symptoms of coronavirus, have been tested negative on Tuesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Manesar (Haryana)
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 19:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 19:16 IST
Five tested negative for coronavirus at Manesar isolation facility
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The five individuals who were isolated at the quarantine camp in Haryana's Manesar, due to symptoms of coronavirus, have been tested negative on Tuesday. "The five individuals who were isolated at the quarantine camp in Manesar, Haryana as they were showing symptoms of cough and cold, have been tested negative for coronavirus," said the Indian Army, which is managing the Manesar isolation facility.

The team of army doctors and officers interact with the students on a regular basis to know their problems and keep them motivated. The residents are provided with TV facilities, carom and cards for indoor recreation and many of them also play volleyball. Laundry is set up in the camp with the complete set changed every second day. The linen is dipped in hypochlorite and then washed with hot water and dried in sun. The rooms are fumigated with a strong high-level disinfectant, on-site generation of hypochlorous acid.

The toilets are being cleaned and disinfected thrice a day with WHO-approved high-level disinfectants. The mobile toilet effluent is being treated as per international guidelines so that no infection goes outside. A 2 per cent hypochlorite solution is being used with a contact period of 15-30 min in a 1:1 ratio. The facility consists of accommodation barracks for the students, administrative areas and medical facility area where the students are monitored by a team of qualified doctors and other staff members.

The facility has been divided into sectors, each with a maximum capacity to accommodate 50 students. Each barrack has been further subdivided. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

