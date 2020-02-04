Seven people killed in Assam after bus falls into gorge

About seven people were killed and several others were severely injured when a passenger bus fell into a gorge in the Dhupdhara area in Assam.

The injured people were taken to Bikali Model hospital for further treatment.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

