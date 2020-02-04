MP: Students disrupt Dalit wedding by throwing stones, water

A case has been registered against 25 inmates of a students hostel in Inderganj area here for allegedly disrupting a Dalit wedding by pelting stones and throwing water, the police said on Tuesday. The incident on Monday night enraged sanitation workers in the city who went on a strike and staged a demonstration at Ambedkar Garden in Phoolbagh area.

Search was on for the accused students who fled the hostel, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Rajat Saklecha said. "We have filed a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act," he said.

"Two of them were identified as Veer Tomar and Annu Tomar. We are trying to identify the rest from CCTV footage," Saklecha added. Sitaram Khare, the complainant, told the police that students from the adjacent Rajput Hostel entered Maratha Marriage Home when wedding guests were having meal on Monday night, and started throwing water and pelting stones.

There was no provocation and they simply wanted to throw their weight around, the complainant claimed. When those present tried to stop them, the students returned with sticks and iron rods and vandalized the premises and behaved "indecently" with women and girls, the complaint alleged.

When the police reached the spot, the accused had fled, the CSP said. A police team was sent to the hostel but the students had escaped from there too, he added. Local residents staged a road blockade to protest the incident on Tuesday.

Jairamdas, district president of Safaikarmi Mahasangh, a sanitation workers organisation, said they staged a protest on Tuesday, and warned of an agitation if action was not taken against the students..

