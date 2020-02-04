Maha: Jayant Patil suggests law to combat water theft

Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil on Tuesday suggested bringing a law to combat water theft. According to an official statement, Patil also said developers in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur will be asked to ensure facilities for recycling water in buildings.

He made the remarks during the Maharashtra Water Resources Regulatory Authority meeting. Patil observed India figured among the countries which used water extensively and called for its judicious use..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.