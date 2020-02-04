Sena's Dushyant Chaturvedi wins Yavatmal legislative council

Shiv Sena's Dushyant Chaturvedi won the Legislative Council seat from Yavatmal on Tuesday defeating BJP candidate Sumit Bajoria by a margin of 113 votes in a bypoll. The bypoll was necessitated as the seat fell vacant after MLC Tanaji Sawant of the Sena was elected from Paranda in the October Assembly polls.

While Chaturvedi got 298 votes, his rival Bajoria managed to get 185 votes. Dushyant, who joined the Sena last year, is the son of veteran Congress leader and former state minister Satish Chaturvedi..

