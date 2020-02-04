22 persons kept under observation in Punjab test negative for coronavirus

Twenty-two persons who were under observation in Punjab for coronavirus-like symptoms have tested negative, state Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said on Tuesday. Of a total of 85 cases, 84 were found to be asymptomatic and 77 of these have been kept under observation, he said.

"The National Institute of Virology, Pune, has confirmed 22 negative cases, while the report of one patient from Faridkot will be received by tomorrow (Wednesday)," he said. In a statement here, Sidhu said, 3,915 passengers at Amritsar airport and 4,476 at Mohali airport have been screened for coronavirus and none of them showed any symptoms.

Medical posts have been set up at Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar and Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur for screening of passengers, he said. A total of 777 passengers at Attari and 1,430 passengers at Dera Baba Nanak have been screened so far, he added.

