Five arrested for robbing man of Rs 50 lakh in Delhi's Keshavpuram

Five people were arrested for allegedly robbing an employee of a construction company of Rs 50 lakh in northwest Delhi's Keshavpuram, police said on Tuesday. The accused were identified as Zahid (36), Asif Ali (24), Chand Mohammad (26), Radha Ballabh Sharma (36) and Dilip (27), they said.

A 50-year-old man was robbed by five bike-borne men when he, along with his colleague, was going towards Prembari flyover on January 20. The accused fled with his bag containing Rs 50 lakh, police said. After receiving a complaint, police conducted raids at specific locations in Delhi and arrested Dilip, a senior police official said.

He told police about the whereabouts of his associates and soon they were also nabbed, the official said, adding that cash worth Rs 28.74 lakh was recovered from their possession. With their arrest, police claimed to have solved six cases of robberies and snatching.

During interrogation, the accused told police that they are part of a gang whose kingpin Asif is currently in judicial custody. Three country-made pistols, along with three live cartridges, one motorcycle and two scooters used by accused in commission of crimes were seized, they added.

