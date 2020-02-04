Man arrested for operating fake travel company website

One person has been arrested for allegedly operating a fake travel company website and duping people with false promise of tours, police said on Tuesday. The accused identified as Ankit Kumar (26) was picked up from Uttar Pradesh on February 1, for allegedly creating a fake travel company website and an email address and posting lucrative offers for tourS to Andaman and Nicorbar Islands, a senior police officer said.

"The accused had induced the complainant to deposit Rs 64,000 in a bank account. But the tour programme did not materalised," police said. "We located him through the IP access log, IMEI trace result and tower locations and other technical methods. We nabbed him from UP. We are investigating whether he had duped other people or not. We are also trying to find out whether he is part of a gang," the officer said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.