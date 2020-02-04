Amit Shah lauds India U19 team for reaching World Cup final after thrashing Pak

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday lauded Indian team for defeating Pakistan in the U19 World Cup semifinal at Senwes Park in South Africa. India trounced Pakistan by 10-wicket to register a third consecutive spot in the final of the tournament.

Taking to Twitter Shah wrote, "Indian team reaches the finals of #U19CWC for the third successive time and this time beating Pakistan by 10 wickets. Amazing team performance throughout the series. Kudos to our young chaps for keeping the Indian flag flying high. Let's bring the trophy home. #INDvsPAK." Chasing 173, Indian openers Yashashvi Jaiswal and Divyaansh Saxena played cautiously and stitched an unbeaten partnership of 176 runs.

The duo built the highest opening partnership of the tournament's history. Jaiswal, the left-handed batsman, scored his maiden century of the tournament as he amassed unbeaten 105 runs studded with eight fours and four sixes. Saxena scored 59* off 99 balls including six fours. India chased down the total in 35.2 overs. This is the first time in the history of the U19 World Cup that a team won a knockout match by ten wickets.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat. Opener Haider Ali and skipper Rohail Nazir's half-centuries guided the side to a respectable total of 172. Ali played a knock of 56 runs while Nazir accumulated 62 runs including six boundaries. India are the defending champions of the tournament and will now face the winner of the second semifinal between New Zealand and Bangladesh at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Sunday, February 9. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.