Ghaziabad: Lawyers abstain from work after noon at district courts
Proceedings were disrupted at the district courts here as lawyers abstained from work after noon in protest against the filling of foundation pits for the construction of chambers and a canteen. They also raised slogans against the administration.
A protesting advocate, Omvir Morta, said a portion on the courts premises was dug up on Monday as per a resolution passed by the newly elected Bar Association for the construction of lawyers' chambers and a canteen. Upon getting information, the administration filled the pits in the night due which the advocates staged the protest.
The protesting lawyers also submitted a memorandum addressed to the district magistrate with regard to their demand. When contacted, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said a committee would be constituted to find a solution to the issue.
He said the panel would have representatives from the judiciary, police, advocates and the administration. Meanwhile, the Bar Association has called for a meeting on Wednesday to decide the future course of action in this regard.
