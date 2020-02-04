Left Menu
Online training module launched for Centre, state-level bureaucrats: Personnel Ministry

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 23:01 IST
Signalling a shift from rule-based to role-minded bureaucracy, an online training module has been launched for capacity building of civil servants working at both Centre and state levels, according to a Personnel Ministry statement issued on Tuesday. The latest module was unveiled by P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, at a conference organised here.

"It has been decided to widen the scope and coverage of the initiative of Integrated Government Online Training (iGOT) programme which was launched in December 2018 to augment the existing training mechanism with online module-based training coupled with certification with the objective of making training inputs available to government officers on-sight and on-flexi time basis," the statement said. In order to familiarise the cadre controlling authorities and the central training institutes with the new capacity building framework (digital) being built to deliver online content and to explore the training requirements of government officials at various levels of hierarchy, a conference was organised by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) under the chairmanship of Mishra, it said.

The welcome address was delivered by C Chandramouli, Secretary, DoPT, explaining the theme of the conference. Additional Secretary Srinivas Kathikitala discussed the details of the project and the strategy for its implementation.

Mishra delivered the key note speech on the occasion, elaborating that new digital capacity building framework iGOT 2.0 seeks to start with a learning transformation agenda as a means of capacity enhancement of India's all civil services. On the occasion of the Conference a consultation paper on 'Approach to Strategy and Implementation of iGOT 2.0' was also released by Mishra.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba also addressed the participants in the valedictory session. In his address, he emphasised that the capacity building initiative (iGOT 2.0) envisages the very objective of reforming the ecosystem of bureaucracy and inculcating a culture of learning.

"The aim of capacity building is also (to) break silos, promote collaboration and deliver real time, curated content utilising digital technologies. Framework signals a shift away from rule-based bureaucracy to role-minded bureaucracy," the statement said. Junaid Ahmad, Country Director, World Bank, and Sabyasachi Mitra, Deputy Country Director, Asian Development Bank, also addressed the conference and emphasised that the World Bank Group and the Asian Development Bank support the vision of a unified and strengthened civil service for India, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

