Kejriwal reciting Hanuman Chalisa, Owaisi too will follow suit: Adityanath

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has started reciting the 'Hanuman Chalisa' and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi can now be expected to follow suit, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday as the campaign for the Delhi elections heats up ahead of voting day on February 8. Addressing a poll rally in Kirari in northwest Delhi, Adityanath said the opposition, including Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal, was unable to digest the fact that there is a resolution to the problems plaguing the country.

He cited the BJP government's initiatives to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 and the Ayodhya temple. "Now Arvind Kejriwal has started reciting the 'Hanuman Chalisa'. In coming days, you will see Owaisi reciting the same. This will certainly happen," Adityanath said.

On Monday, Kejriwal told a news channel that he does not need BJP's endorsement on being a Hindu. He also recited the 'Hanuman Chalisa' on stage. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said only three people were upset after provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir were abrogated.

"Two are from India. One is Rahul Gandhi and another one is Arvind Kejriwal. The third one is Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan," he said. Speaking at another rally in Patparganj, the constituency of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Adityanath took a dig at Kejriwal and said the way he shows sympathy towards the Shaheen Bagh protesters, he should focus on giving amenities like good drinking water to the people of Delhi.

He alleged Kejriwal could not build new schools, but opened liquor vends. Adityanath has been training guns at Kejriwal over Shaheen Bagh which has now taken centre stage in the BJP's Delhi poll campaign.

He said the country is not in favour of the road blocked by the Shaheen Bagh protesters. Adityanath also cited the Shaheen Bagh protest site the reason behind his coming to the public meeting two hours after its scheduled time.

