Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kejriwal reciting Hanuman Chalisa, Owaisi too will follow suit: Adityanath

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 23:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 23:03 IST
Kejriwal reciting Hanuman Chalisa, Owaisi too will follow suit: Adityanath
Representative image

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has started reciting the 'Hanuman Chalisa' and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi can now be expected to follow suit, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday as the campaign for the Delhi elections heats up ahead of voting day on February 8. Addressing a poll rally in Kirari in northwest Delhi, Adityanath said the opposition, including Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal, was unable to digest the fact that there is a resolution to the problems plaguing the country.

He cited the BJP government's initiatives to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 and the Ayodhya temple. "Now Arvind Kejriwal has started reciting the 'Hanuman Chalisa'. In coming days, you will see Owaisi reciting the same. This will certainly happen," Adityanath said.

On Monday, Kejriwal told a news channel that he does not need BJP's endorsement on being a Hindu. He also recited the 'Hanuman Chalisa' on stage. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said only three people were upset after provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir were abrogated.

"Two are from India. One is Rahul Gandhi and another one is Arvind Kejriwal. The third one is Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan," he said. Speaking at another rally in Patparganj, the constituency of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Adityanath took a dig at Kejriwal and said the way he shows sympathy towards the Shaheen Bagh protesters, he should focus on giving amenities like good drinking water to the people of Delhi.

He alleged Kejriwal could not build new schools, but opened liquor vends. Adityanath has been training guns at Kejriwal over Shaheen Bagh which has now taken centre stage in the BJP's Delhi poll campaign.

He said the country is not in favour of the road blocked by the Shaheen Bagh protesters. Adityanath also cited the Shaheen Bagh protest site the reason behind his coming to the public meeting two hours after its scheduled time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Bandits kill 11 villagers in northern Nigeria

Kano, Feb 4 AFP Armed bandits have killed 11 people in separate attacks in northern Nigeria, a community leader and residents said Tuesday. In the first incident on Monday, six vigilantes were killed when gunmen invaded Kakangi village in t...

Emergency 911 phone calls on Kobe Bryant crash show witnesses concerned about fog

Recently released emergency 911 phone calls about the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant showed witnesses were concerned about the poor visibility due to fog and revive the tragic moment that rocked the basketball and entertainment wo...

UPDATE 2-White House adviser says China virus to delay U.S. export surge from trade deal

The White Houses top economic adviser said on Tuesday that Chinas coronavirus would delay a surge in U.S. exports to China expected from the Phase 1 trade deal that was to take effect later this month. Larry Kudlow, in an interview with Fox...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as China stimulus soothes virus worries

The Nasdaq hit a record high on Tuesday and the SP 500 headed for its best day in six months as fears of a heavy economic impact from the coronavirus epidemic tapered off after Chinas central bank intervened for the second straight day. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020