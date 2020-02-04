Missing businessman's body found in gunny bag

A 50-year-old businessman, who went missing on February 1 and is suspected to have been kidnapped for ransom, was found dead with police recovering his decomposed body in a gunny bag from a room in a house here on Tuesday, police said. The man's family filed a complaint on February 2 a day after he did not return home after which a missing case was registered.

On Monday, a family member got a message on her cell phone stating that the man was with them and demanded ransom for his release, a police official said. Meanwhile, the owner of the house at Jubilee Hills, who had rented out the single room, informed police on Tuesday that a foul smell was emanating from the room.

A police team found a man's decomposed bodyin a gunny bag and during course of investigation identified the body to be that of the missing man. The man seems to have been murdered on February 1 itself, the official said, adding the room tenant was absconding..

