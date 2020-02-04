Left Menu
Development News Edition

Missing businessman's body found in gunny bag

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 23:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 23:05 IST
Missing businessman's body found in gunny bag

A 50-year-old businessman, who went missing on February 1 and is suspected to have been kidnapped for ransom, was found dead with police recovering his decomposed body in a gunny bag from a room in a house here on Tuesday, police said. The man's family filed a complaint on February 2 a day after he did not return home after which a missing case was registered.

On Monday, a family member got a message on her cell phone stating that the man was with them and demanded ransom for his release, a police official said. Meanwhile, the owner of the house at Jubilee Hills, who had rented out the single room, informed police on Tuesday that a foul smell was emanating from the room.

A police team found a man's decomposed bodyin a gunny bag and during course of investigation identified the body to be that of the missing man. The man seems to have been murdered on February 1 itself, the official said, adding the room tenant was absconding..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

Texting while walking more dangerous than talking on phone: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Bandits kill 11 villagers in northern Nigeria

Kano, Feb 4 AFP Armed bandits have killed 11 people in separate attacks in northern Nigeria, a community leader and residents said Tuesday. In the first incident on Monday, six vigilantes were killed when gunmen invaded Kakangi village in t...

Emergency 911 phone calls on Kobe Bryant crash show witnesses concerned about fog

Recently released emergency 911 phone calls about the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant showed witnesses were concerned about the poor visibility due to fog and revive the tragic moment that rocked the basketball and entertainment wo...

UPDATE 2-White House adviser says China virus to delay U.S. export surge from trade deal

The White Houses top economic adviser said on Tuesday that Chinas coronavirus would delay a surge in U.S. exports to China expected from the Phase 1 trade deal that was to take effect later this month. Larry Kudlow, in an interview with Fox...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as China stimulus soothes virus worries

The Nasdaq hit a record high on Tuesday and the SP 500 headed for its best day in six months as fears of a heavy economic impact from the coronavirus epidemic tapered off after Chinas central bank intervened for the second straight day. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020