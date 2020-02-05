1 killed, 8 injured in vehicle pile-up

One person died and eight were seriously injured in a three-vehicle pile-up due to low visibility on Pauri-Delhi highway due to dense fog in Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Raja, 18, and the injured have been admitted to hospital, they said.

Two people trapped in their vehicles after the accident in Ramraj area on Tuesday were rescued by police, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

