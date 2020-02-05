Authorities revoking gun licence of violent anti-CAA protesters

Authorities have initiated the process to cancel the gun license of five people allegedly involved in the violent protest against the new citizenship law in Muzaffarnagar, police said on Wednesday. They said they have identified the five people and their gun license will be canceled.

More than 250 people have been booked in connection with the violent protest on December 20. A special investigation team is probing the cases against the protesters for indulging in arson and causing damage to public property.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.