PM inaugurates DefExpo in Lucknow

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 13:58 IST
  • Created: 05-02-2020 13:58 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the DefExpo, India's biennial military exhibition that seeks to showcase the potential of the country to become a global defence manufacturing hub. Delegates from 70 countries and 172 foreign military manufacturers will attend the five-day mega exhibition, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said. As many as 856 Indian defence firms will also showcase their products at the event.

The 11th edition of DefExpo promises to bring new technologies and solutions on a single platform for defence manufacturing firms from India and abroad. The main theme of the Expo is 'India: The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub' and the focus will be on 'Digital Transformation of Defence'.

Reflecting on the government's focus on 'Make in India', the DefExpo 2020 would offer an opportunity for the Indian defence industry to showcase its capabilities and promote its export potential. Ministers from over 40 countries will take part in this edition of DefExpo, making it an important opportunity for countries to further strengthen defence ties with India, Singh has said.

The fifth India-Russia Military Industry Conference will also be held on the sidelines of the DefExpo with over 100 Russian and over 200 Indian industry leaders expected to participate.

