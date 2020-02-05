Incorrect to link Ram temple trust decision to Delhi polls: Javadekar

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said it would be incorrect to link the decision of the Union Cabinet to form an independent trust to oversee the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya with the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

"This is the decision taken for a temple in Ayodhya. Nothing to do with Delhi. The whole country is not under elections. Let us not confuse the situation," he told reporters at a briefing of decisions taken by the Union Cabinet.

He was asked why the decision was announced on Wednesday and not Sunday after the Delhi polls.

