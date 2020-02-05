J&K police urges public to utilise helpline on passport status, verification

Jammu and Kashmir Police has set up a helpline for facilitating information to people on the status and verification of any queries related to issuance of passports. Police launched the helpline (8491830830) from the beginning of this year to facilitate people with the status of their passport, verification or any other query related to verification from this year, a police officer said on Tuesday evening.

The cell will be headed by Inspector Nimi Razdan, he said. As many as 2,475 calls regarding queries of passports was received by the cell and 350 have been resolved within a month of its formation, the officer said.

Police has urged the public to utilise the helpline services and share it with all others for regular updates with regard to passports, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

