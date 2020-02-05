Hope reorganisation of J-K will lead to peace, development in region: Activists

A group of activists at a conference of the Jammu and Kashmir Unity Foundation (JKUF) on Wednesday expressed hope that the reorganisation of the erstwhile state into two union territories would lead to a balanced development and peace in the region. The seminar on the topic "unheard voices of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh" here brought together the unrepresented communities including Dogras, Gujjars, West Pakistan refugees, Kashmiri Pandits and Ladakhis, a release issued by the JKUF said.

It said the prominent speakers in the seminar were president J and K Ex-Servicemen League Maj Gen G S Jamwal, prominent Muslim intellectual and peace activist Capt (retd) Sikandar Rizvi, chairman Panun Kashmir Ajay Chrungoo, president West Pakistani Refugees Labha Ram Gandhi and senior Ladakhi leader Lobzang Angchuk. "The panelists in unanimous voice said the abrogation of Article 370 is a historical moment and it has dismantled a hegemonic order controlled by Kashmiri Muslims. They said Jammu and Kashmir was never governed on a principle of participation and equality," the statement said.

It said the panelists also alleged that the patriotic segments of the population of Jammu and Kashmir belonging to all communities had always been "discriminated and marginalised which led to the growth of separatism and pan-Islamic fundamentalism". "It is an imperative necessity that the new order created by reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir state into two union territories will usher in an era of equality, participative democracy, balanced development and peace," the panelists said.

Referring to the abrogation of Article 370 provisions and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into union territories in August last year, president JKUF Ajaat Jamwal said it is time to take stock of things so that the "revolutionary changes" percolate down to the grassroots and governments in the UTs and the Centre are made aware of the currents, cross currents and undercurrents at people's level. "We are all aware that lot needs to be done to clear the mess of the previous hegemonic political order during the past 72 years in the erstwhile state. It is critical government listens to the unheard marginalised people of the UTs. If it is done properly, that will be a sure way of moving into a period of progress, development and peace," he said.

Rizvi said the partition of India in 1947 and its impact on Jammu and Kashmir and the "genocide" of Hindus and Sikhs in Pakistan were "monumental tragedies" which were ignored and denied. "This denial and criminal inability to respond on the part of the political class and the governments of the day led to the growth of separatism and communalism in Jammu and Kashmir. It is high time we correct this approach so that a secular, egalitarian political order emerges in which all people reap the fruits of progress on the principle of equality," he said.

Angchuk alleged that the Ladakh region has faced "utmost neglect" during the past 72 years and whatever tourism potential has been exploited is not just an iota of what the region can offer. "Kashmiri leadership exploited the people of Jammu and Ladakh and no opportunities of jobs, employment, development, tourism were provided to us," he alleged, adding Union Territory for Ladakh was the persistent demand of the people of the area and now "we hope to proceed on a path of unprecedented development".

Chairman Panun Kashmir Chrungoo said, "The genocide inflicted on Hindus of Kashmir is reversed, measures are taken to prevent the impending genocides in Jammu province and last but not the least, the Dogras are given their due place in the political order of UT." "For the new order to succeed, a free and fair Census of Jammu and Kashmir is a critical necessity because the previous Census in 2011 was nothing less than a fraud," he alleged.

Labha Ram Gandhi said the West Pakistani refugees are "experiencing a period of the liberation". "We have suffered for a long time. We have been humiliated for a long time. Now finally we are equal citizens of this nation and we will leave no stone unturned to nourish peace, progress and prosperity of UT," he said.

Sohail Malik, youth leader from border district of Poonch, said the youth of Jammu and Kashmir has great hopes in the new political order. PTI TAS AB AQS

