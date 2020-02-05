Policeman held for taking bribe in Rajasthan's Baran

An assistant sub-inspector was arrested in Rajasthan's Baran district on Wednesday for taking a bribe of Rs 5,000, an official said. Ramesh Chand, posted at Chippa Barod police station, had demanded the bribe for removing the names of some accused in a case, an Anti-Corruption Bureau official said.

Earlier, the policeman had accepted Rs 70,000 bribe, he said. A case has been registered against Chand under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and an investigation is underway, the official said.

