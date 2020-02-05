Maha: Six quacks held after raids at clinics

Six quacks were arrested following raids at clinics in suburban Govandi and Shivaji Nagar, police said on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, the unit-6 of the crime branch on Tuesday raided six clinics in Govandi and Shivaji Nagar areas, where six quacks were treating patients, without basic educational qualifications, an official said.

The police nabbed Makul Amar Kisnadas (34), Maksood Ahmed Mohammed Rizwan Ansari (42), Kismat Ali Shah (31), Tayyab Ali Chowdhary (50), Muktar Ali Shah (45) and Kamruddin Maroophi (53), he said. Of the accused, Ansari, Chowdhary and Muktar Ali Shah had not even completed their primary education, he added.

The accused were booked under sections 419 and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act 1961, the official said..

