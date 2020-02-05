IMD installs advanced weather system at 18 airports: Aviation Minister

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has started to install the integrated automatic weather observing system (AWOS) at 18 airports where there are more than 500 weekly flights, Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday. "One of the most important aspects of airport up-gradation is an improvement in meteorological equipment. The IMD provides such equipment based on the requirement projected by the airport operator," Puri said in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

The IMD has commenced the process of installation of AWOS at 18 airports where the weekly flights are over 500, including the Bengaluru airport on a turnkey basis, he said. The integrated AWOS comprises many components, including meteorological sensor, data acquisition system (DAS), central data processing and integration system (CDPI), communication system, workstations and displays, data and product archival system (DAPS) and auto-generation of reports.

