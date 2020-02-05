5-yr-old girl raped in Chanakyapuri, one held
A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped in the Chanakyapuri area here, police said on Wednesday.
The accused, who is a neighbor of the girl, has been arrested, they said.
The incident took place on Saturday and a complaint was lodged by the girl's family members on Sunday, police said.
