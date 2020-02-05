MCOCA invoked against members of chain snatchers' gang

The police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against four alleged members of a gang of chain-snatchers. The gang was operating in the Vile Parle-Vakola- Kherwadi belt in the western suburbs, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 8) Manjunath Singe.

On December 5, two men on a motorbike snatched a woman's chain on the Western Express Highway near Kalanagar Bridge in Bandra. During the probe, Deva Ramchandra Bhalerao, who allegedly bought stolen jewelery, was arrested last month. His arrest led the police to Tahir Rizmi alias Mannu (35) and Aftab Shah (19), an official said.

Bishwanath Bera (45), another man who allegedly bought stolen goods from the gang, was arrested subsequently. The police recovered 250 grams of gold, Rs 2.07 lakh in cash and two motorcycles, collectively valued at Rs 12.61 lakh, the official said.

The gang had stolen the motorcycles from Pant Nagar area. The bikes were used for chain snatching, he said. Last week the accused were charged under the MCOCA, the official said, adding that further probe was on..

