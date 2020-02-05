Defence Minister Singh holds talks with his counterparts from five countries "

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from the United Arab Emirates, the UK, Maldives, Kyrgyzstan and Oman, and discussed ways to ramp up defence cooperation, particularly in the defence manufacturing sector. In the delegation-level talks with British Minister for Defence Procurement James Heappey, Singh underlined the growing ties between the two countries, a Defence Ministry statement said.

It said the discussions focussed on opportunities to enhance defence engagements between the two countries In the meeting with Singh, Maldivian Defence Minister Uza Mariya Ahmed Didi expressed her country's gratitude to India for bringing back seven Maldivian students from the coronavirus-hit Wuhan city in China.

She underlined the opportunities that exist to further enhance defence cooperation especially in the maritime domain, to which Singh responded positively, the ministry said. In their meeting, Defence Minister of Kyrgyzstan Colonel Erlis Terdikbayev and Singh agreed that to hold a joint exercise involving the special forces of India and Kyrgyzstan.

The focus of meeting between Singh and Defence Minister of Oman Badr Saud Harib Al Busaidi was to boost overall defence partnership. "Defence cooperation was the key pillar of bilateral relations between the two countries. Both ministers discussed measures to further strengthen defence partnership, by enhancing joint maritime security exercises," the ministry said.

