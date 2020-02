South Central Railway gets Rs 6,846 Cr for infrastructure in 2020-21 budget Hyderabad, Feb 5 (PTI): The South Central Railway (SCR) has been sanctioned Rs 6,846 crore for the year 2020-21 towards infrastructure works in the union budget. For new lines, the total budgetary grant including capital, deposit, extra budgetary resources, among others is Rs 2,856 crore while for doubling, third line and bypass line works, it is Rs 3,836 crore, SCR said in a press release on Wednesday.

Under Mission Electrification, in the current financial year 178 Km of electrification in the division has been completed and allocations in the current budget are also satisfactory, it said. A major thrust has also been given to passenger amenity work and accordingly, a substantial amount of budgetary grant of Rs 672 crore has been allotted for improvement in passenger amenities including facilities for 'Divyangjan' (differently-abled), SCR said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.