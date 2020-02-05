Left Menu
Prez rejects clemency petition of another Nirbhaya case convict Akshay Kumar Singh

President Ram Nath Kovind has rejected the mercy petition of Akshay Kumar Singh, one of the four men facing the gallows in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, Home Ministry officials said on Wednesday. Singh filed the mercy petition before the president a few days ago.

The president has rejected Singh's mercy plea, an official said. Kovind has already rejected the clemency petition of two other accused in the case Mukesh Singh and Vinay Kumar Sharma.

