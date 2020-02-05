4 held, 380-kg poppy seized in J-K's Samba

Four persons allegedly ferrying 380-kg poppy in a truck were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Wednesday, officials said. Police intercepted the truck on Jammu-Pathankot highway near Tapyal and recovered the large quantity of contraband, they said.

The Punjab-bound truck was carrying apple boxes, under which a large quantity of poppy was concealed, the officials said. The accused duo have been identified as Mohmmad Roshan, the truck's driver, and Rizwan, they said.

A case in this regard was registered at Ghagwal police station and an investigation is on, the officials said. In another incident, police intercepted a truck at Tapyal and recovered 40-kg poppy from the vehicle, they said.

The truck's driver, Mohd Sadiq, and his associate Mohammad Javed have been arrested, the officials said.

