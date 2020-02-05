Lawyers' bandh affects life in Western Odisha

Normal life was affected in nine Western Odisha districts on Wednesday due to a dawn-to-dusk bandh called by lawyers demanding establishment of a permanent bench of the Orissa High Court in the region. The lawyers were also protesting against the Odisha Bar Council's recommendation to the Bar Council of India (BCI) for disciplinary action against the bar associations of western Odisha, which have been agitating for setting up of HC bench in the region.

The impact of the 12-hour bandh was felt in Sambalpur, Bolangir, Bargarh, Nuapara, Boudh, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Subarnapur and Jharsuguda districts as all major political parties including the BJD, Congress, BJP and the CPI supported the demand for a high court bench. Odisha Law Minister Pratap Jena told reporters in Bhubaneswar that the government is considering the demand for establishment of HC bench in western region and steps are being taken in this regard.

State and central government offices, shops, courts, markets, business establishments, financial institutions, schools and colleges remained closed in most places, sources said. Vehicular movement came to a halt in the region as only two-wheelers and bicycles were seen plying on roads, police said.

Train services were also affected as the agitators staged rail roko. Sambalpur-Puri Intercity express was cancelled and several other trains such as Yashwantpur-Hatia Express, Titlagarh-Howrah Express, Surat-Puri Express and Sambalpur- Jammu Tawi Express got delayed, an official said.

At least 21 agitators were taken into custody during the rail roko at the Sambalpur Railway Station. They were released later, he said. In Sambalpur city, agitating lawyers staged road blockade.

Chairman of Action Committee of Sambalpur Bar Association, Pradeep Bohidar said the bandh was supported by people from all walks of life as well as political parties. "The bandh evoked spontaneous response. It is a warning to both the state and central governments. We will intensify our agitation if concrete steps are not taken for fulfilling the long-pending demand," he said.

While no bandh was observed in Kalahandi district, members of Kalahandi Bar Association abstained from court work showing solidarity with other bar associations in the region protesting the recommendation of Odisha Bar Council to BCI for action against Bar Associations of western Odisha..

