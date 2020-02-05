Nitish condoles death of CRPF jawan slain in J-K encounter
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of CRPF jawan Ramesh Ranjan, who was killed in an encounter with militants near Srinagar. Kumar condoled the death of Ranjan, who hailed from Godhna Road in Bhojpur, and declared that his last rites will be held with full state honours.
Three bike-borne militants had opened fire on a CRPF team in Parimpora area earlier in the day. Ranjan succumbed to injuries while two of the assailants were killed in retaliatory firing. The third militant was captured in an injured condition..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Nitish Kumar
- Bihar
- CRPF
- Srinagar
- Bhojpur
- Godhna Road
- Parimpora
ALSO READ
Youth makes car model out of snow in J-K's Srinagar
Newly-appointed CRPF chief on 2-day visit to Naxal-hit C'garh
CRPF jawans carry pregnant woman on cot for 6km to hospital
CRPF men carry pregnant woman for 6 km in remote Chhattisgarh
CRPF team carry pregnant woman on cot for 6 km through jungles to reach hospital