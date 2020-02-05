Fire in Mumbai highrise, 18 rescued

At least 18 persons were rescued after a fire broke out on the fifth floor of a 15-storey residential building in the posh Malabar Hill area here on Wednesday evening, officials said. A fireman had to be admitted to hospital after suffering suffocation.

The blaze had been brought under control by 11 pm. Officials said the fire erupted on the fifth floor of Palma Building located near the famous Hanging Gardens around 7 pm.

Eight fire engines were rushed to the spot and 18 persons were rescued from the building with great efforts, they said. As the building is located at the end of a narrow alley, it was challenging for the firemen to use fire-fighting equipment, officials said.

The building's fire-fighting system was not in working condition, they added. Rahul Kavate, a fireman, suffered suffocation due to smoke and was taken to the government-run GT Hospital. He was undergoing treatment.

The cause of the fire was not yet known, officials said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

