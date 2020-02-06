Science centre to be set up at over Rs 30 crore in Ambala Cantonment

The Haryana government will set up a science centre at a cost of over Rs 30 crore in Ambala Cantonment, a senior official said here on Wednesday. Named Aryabhatta Vigyan Kendra, the centre will come up on five acres adjacent to the War Memorial in the city, he said. Additional Chief Secretary, Science and Technology, Amit Jha, said the work on the centre will commence in April and it will be completed by December 2021.

Jha said this while presiding over a meeting to finalise modalities for the implementation of the project. A week ago, the state government had said a science city will be developed in Gurgaon.

Amit Jha said the centre will have a science gallery, 270-degree immersive projection hall, 3D auditorium and a cafeteria besides other facilities. During the meeting, it was decided that the building of the centre will be constructed by the PWD (B&R) Department while galleries and exhibits will be installed by the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), Kolkata.

Jha said Kalpana Chawla Memorial Planetarium at Kurukshetra will also be upgraded by the NCSM.

