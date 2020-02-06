Karnataka CM expands Cabinet, inducts 10 Ministers

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday expanded his six-month-old Cabinetwith the induction of ten Ministers.

The ministers were sworn-in at a simple ceremony at RajBhavan with the Governor Vajubhai Vala admistering oath ofoffice and secrecy

The ten are S T Somashekar (Yeshwantpur constituency),Ramesh Jarkiholi (Gokak), Anand Singh (Vijayanagar), KSudhakar (Chickballapur), Byrathi Basavaraj (K R Puram), AShivaram Hebbar (Yellapur), B C Patil (Hirekerur), K Gopalaiah(Mahalakshmi Layout), K C Narayana Gowda (K R Pet) andShrimant Balasaheb Patil (Kagwad).

