Explosion outside Lal Bazar police station in Srinagar
An explosion was heard near the Lal Bazar police station in Srinagar on Thursday morning.
An explosion was heard near the Lal Bazar police station in Srinagar on Thursday morning.
The police station is located on the outskirts of the city.
Further details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Srinagar