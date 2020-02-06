Left Menu
Development News Edition

Concerned about abuse of platforms for fake news, porn; cos should be accountable: Prasad

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 13:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 12:51 IST
Concerned about abuse of platforms for fake news, porn; cos should be accountable: Prasad
Image Credit: Flickr

The government on Thursday expressed serious concern over "public platforms" like YouTube, Google, WhatsApp and others being abused for revenge porn, fake news and content designed to incite violence and cautioned that while digital world cannot be caged, players have to be accountable and responsible. Minister for Law and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad said the issue of fake news is a worry, and added that there are "serious parliamentary concerns" about internet being abused for child pornography. He also asserted that identification of originator of messages was still a problem with regard to WhatsApp.

"I am a great supporter of creativity and freedom but there are also social obligations...But the digital world has to be responsible, accountable and most importantly sensitive. For the sake of earning money, is it right to show what we are showing - this question has to be asked," the minister said at an IAMAI event. Stating that India is emerging as a large digital powerhouse that will yield golden opportunities, he asked companies not to allow their platforms to be abused.

"You must remember, India is emerging as a big global power and there are forces that want to create hurdles... that is their outlook but you don't allow your platform to be abused for that, that is my appeal," he said. Terming digital universe a "pious and pure world" and one that was empowering, he however noted that issues such as fake news was a "problem".

"Revenge porn is creeping in India...girlfriend and boyfriend split up... then what happens, platform is being abused," the minister said adding that he had even brought the issue of abuse of YouTube to the notice of Sundar Pichai (CEO of Alphabet). "I told Pichai also, when you go to YouTube there are many positive narratives like old songs, speeches, enlightening digital material available...but see some of the other parts...the way YouTube is being abused," he said.

YouTube, Google, mobile or other related platforms are "public platforms" that are being misused for porn, fake news, or content designed to provoke violence and flare communal tensions, he noted. On WhatsApp he said there is still a problem in identifying the originator of a rogue message.

"I have one problem, still going on. Who is the initiator of that sin…and if it comes from abroad, who was the first in India to start it," Prasad said. He said India, unlike China, will keep its doors open to progressive and new technologies. On data protection legislation, he said it should move through a democratic process.

"India is a democracy and they (China) closed their doors, we won't and we should not. "I am appealing to all of you, it is time for you to enjoy the success of Digital India, it will create a golden opportunity for you but also be responsible and accountable," he said addressing India Digital Summit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Scottish finance chief quits after report he messaged 16-year-old boy

Scotlands finance chief has resigned after a newspaper report that he had sent hundreds of messages to a 16-year-old boy. Scottish Finance Secretary Derek Mackay, 42, apologised for what he said was foolish behaviour.I have behaved foolishl...

Indore mob lynching: Six police official suspended

Six police officials were suspended on Thursday after a group of villagers lynched a man to death over child-lifting rumours in Madhya Pradeshs Dhar district. The Director General of Police DGP of the state, VK Singh, said apart from the po...

Tihar jail approaches Delhi court seeking fresh date for execution of Nirbhaya convicts

Tihar jail authorities on Thursday approached a trial court in Delhi seeking a fresh date for the execution of four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case. The prison authorities moved the application under Section 413 and 414 of...

Opposition questions Speaker for approving MLA Rohan Khaunte's arrest

The Opposition on Thursday questioned Speaker Rajesh Patnekars assent to the arrest of independent MLA Rohan Khaunte during midnight. Opposition members rushed to the well of the House over the arrest of MLA Rohan Khaunte following which th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020