No respite from cold in Punjab, Haryana; Adampur reels at 1.1 deg C

There was no let up in the ongoing cold weather conditions in Punjab and Haryana on Thursday with freezing cold in Adampur as it recorded a minimum temperature of 1.1 degrees Celsius. Adampur in Punjab was the coldest place across both the states as night temperatures continued to hover below normal limits, a meteorological department official said here.

Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar reeled at a low of 2.3 degrees Celsius followed by Halwara, which registered a low of 2.8 degrees Celsius. There was no respite from the cold at other places including Bathinda (4 degrees Celsius), Faridkot (4 degrees Celsius), Gurdaspur (5.1 degrees Celsius), Ludhiana (5.6 degrees Celsius), Pathankot (5.4 degrees Celsius) and Patiala (6 degrees Celsius).

In Haryana, Karnal and Narnaul shivered recording identical below normal minimum temperatures of 4 degrees Celsius each. The respective minimums at Hisar, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Sirsa and Ambala settled at 4.7, 5, 5.9, 5.1 and 6.2 degrees Celsius.

